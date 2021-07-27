Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.74

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.74 and traded as low as $1.62. Akari Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.64, with a volume of 88,730 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akari Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74. The firm has a market cap of $65.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.13.
Akari Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKTX)
Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
