Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.74

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.74 and traded as low as $1.62. Akari Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.64, with a volume of 88,730 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akari Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74. The firm has a market cap of $65.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 23.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 25,099 shares during the period. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 6.4% during the first quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 416,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

