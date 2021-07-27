Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Given a €29.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €22.50 ($26.47) price target on Aixtron and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Aixtron and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Aixtron and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Aixtron and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aixtron has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €25.67 ($30.20).

AIXA opened at €21.20 ($24.94) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €19.99. Aixtron has a 1 year low of €8.84 ($10.40) and a 1 year high of €23.56 ($27.72). The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a PE ratio of 59.92.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

