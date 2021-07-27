Air Canada (ACDVF) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Air Canada (OTCMKTS: ACDVF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/26/2021 – Air Canada had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a C$20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$34.00.

7/26/2021 – Air Canada had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$27.00.

7/20/2021 – Air Canada had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Air Canada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of ACDVF traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.29. 47,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,215. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.30. Air Canada has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $24.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.48.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.96) earnings per share for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative net margin of 137.54% and a negative return on equity of 302.56%. The firm had revenue of $575.68 million for the quarter.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.