Air Canada (ACDVF) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Air Canada (OTCMKTS: ACDVF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 7/26/2021 – Air Canada had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a C$20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$34.00.
- 7/26/2021 – Air Canada had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$27.00.
- 7/20/2021 – Air Canada had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/14/2021 – Air Canada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
Shares of ACDVF traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.29. 47,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,215. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.30. Air Canada has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $24.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.48.
Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.96) earnings per share for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative net margin of 137.54% and a negative return on equity of 302.56%. The firm had revenue of $575.68 million for the quarter.
