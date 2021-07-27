AidCoin Price Tops $0.0375 on Major Exchanges (AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One AidCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0375 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, AidCoin has traded up 25.1% against the dollar. AidCoin has a market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $68.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00048993 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002721 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00014755 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006560 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $293.42 or 0.00797993 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

About AidCoin

AID is a coin. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 42,547,119 coins and its circulating supply is 42,547,118 coins. The official message board for AidCoin is medium.com/aidcoin . The official website for AidCoin is www.aidcoin.co . The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AidCoin is the ERC20 token that aims to become the preferred method to donate transparently through the Ethereum blockchain. The AID token will power AIDChain, a platform that provides an ecosystem of services through an easy-to-use interface, connecting the non-profit community while allowing full transparency and traceability of donations. AIDChain’s services include an internal exchange to convert major cryptocurrencies into AidCoin, a built-in wallet to store and donate easily, an explorer to track donations transparently, tools to connect donors with all the actors involved in the non-profit sector and templates of smart contracts to run fundraising campaigns. “

AidCoin Coin Trading

