Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agrify from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of AGFY stock opened at $19.71 on Friday. Agrify has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $21.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.08. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 10.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Agrify will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Agrify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,327,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Agrify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,964,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Agrify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,213,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Agrify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,624,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Agrify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,602,000. 16.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agrify Company Profile

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

