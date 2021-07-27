Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AGRX stock opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.43. Agile Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $3.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AGRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

In other Agile Therapeutics news, CFO Dennis Reilly purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 176,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,013.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

