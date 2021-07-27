Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Coverage Initiated at Wedbush

Equities research analysts at Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) in a report released on Sunday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ AVTE opened at $13.80 on Friday. Aerovate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $29.43.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing drugs for cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s product pipeline consist AV-101. Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

