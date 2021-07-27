Aerojet Rocketdyne Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AJRD)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 3,080 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,547% compared to the typical volume of 187 call options.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AJRD. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Aerojet Rocketdyne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 4.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 7.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AJRD opened at $47.35 on Tuesday. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $53.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $496.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.71 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.