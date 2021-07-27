Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Issues Earnings Results

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 5.94%.

Shares of NYSE:AJRD traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.78. 3,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,655. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.21. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a one year low of $32.15 and a one year high of $53.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist reduced their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.83.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

