AerCap (AER) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AerCap (NYSE:AER) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AerCap to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AerCap alerts:

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $52.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.53. AerCap has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $63.49.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AER. Zacks Investment Research cut AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.