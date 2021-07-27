Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) CFO Kenneth B. Spink Sells 6,500 Shares

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) CFO Kenneth B. Spink sold 6,500 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $52,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
AEHR opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.02. Aehr Test Systems has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $8.60. The firm has a market cap of $126.01 million, a PE ratio of -59.33 and a beta of 1.30.
Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.64 million during the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 12.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.54%.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.
Aehr Test Systems Company Profile
Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.
Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.