Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target Increased to C$24.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$20.00 price target (up previously from C$18.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$21.80.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

TSE:ARE opened at C$20.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.24. The stock has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 16.74. Aecon Group has a 1-year low of C$13.15 and a 1-year high of C$20.88.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$971.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$933.14 million. On average, analysts predict that Aecon Group will post 1.25864 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.79%.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.