Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Given a C$20.09 Price Target at ATB Capital

ATB Capital set a C$20.09 price target on Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$20.00 price target (up previously from C$18.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities set a C$20.09 price target on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$21.80.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Shares of TSE ARE opened at C$20.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of C$13.15 and a 52 week high of C$20.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.74.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$971.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$933.14 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aecon Group will post 1.25864 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.79%.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.