Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) PT Raised to C$24.00

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) had its price target upped by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$16.31 price target (down previously from C$18.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$16.31 price target (down previously from C$19.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$16.31 price objective (down previously from C$24.50) on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.31 price objective (down previously from C$23.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Aecon Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Aecon Group stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.04. 1,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.81. Aecon Group has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $16.45.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

