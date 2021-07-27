Adynxx, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADYX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Adynxx, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADYX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 90.4% from the June 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADYX opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18. Adynxx has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $2.40.

Adynxx Company Profile

Adynxx, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and marketing of transcription factor decoy technologies for the treatment of pain and inflammatory diseases. It is involved in the development of AYX platform of transcription factor decoys, including brivoligide, which is in Phase II clinical development for the reduction of postoperative pain; and AYX2, a pre-clinical candidate intended for the treatment of focal chronic pain.

