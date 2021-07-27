Adynxx, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADYX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Adynxx, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADYX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 90.4% from the June 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ADYX opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18. Adynxx has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $2.40.
Adynxx Company Profile
Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Adynxx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adynxx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.