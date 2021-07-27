Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 49 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Advisory Alpha LLC reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its position in Visa by 2.0% in the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its stake in Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 1.4% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 2.7% in the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $250.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $250.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $235.02.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total transaction of $2,619,721.65. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,721.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,047 shares of company stock worth $20,834,001. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on V shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.92.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

