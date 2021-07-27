Advisory Alpha LLC Purchases Shares of 1,989 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. FMR LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 4,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

GLD opened at $168.16 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $194.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.64.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

