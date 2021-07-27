Advisory Alpha LLC Has $210,000 Position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX)

Advisory Alpha LLC lessened its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,231 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000.

Shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock opened at $13.36 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $13.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

