Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,308 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Bowie Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,850,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,747,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,803 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 5.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,054 shares of the software company’s stock worth $14,287,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 10.3% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the software company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,878.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $11,174,646 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $619.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,745. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $631.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $557.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.