Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Short Interest Update

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 1,950.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHEXY opened at $34.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Adecco Group has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $35.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.23. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.38.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Adecco Group had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adecco Group will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AHEXY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. HSBC raised shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Adecco Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adecco Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.06.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, and career transition services; technical experts for project-related work; managed service programs; recruitment process outsourcing; training, upskilling, and reskilling services; technology and digital-engineering consulting; and talent development services under the Adecco, LHH, General Assembly, Spring, Badenoch + Clark, Adia, Vettery, Spring Professional, Modis, and Pontoon brands.

