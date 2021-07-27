AdaptHealth Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 1,015 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,015% compared to the typical volume of 91 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $22.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.25, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of -0.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.38. AdaptHealth has a 1 year low of $18.44 and a 1 year high of $41.58.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.31 million. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. Analysts expect that AdaptHealth will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AHCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.95.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 4,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $96,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $96,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 140.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 788,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,977,000 after buying an additional 460,248 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 10.7% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 415,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,262,000 after purchasing an additional 40,074 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 275.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 49,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

