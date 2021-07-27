Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 538,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 151,254 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accuray were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 7,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 170,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Accuray by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 6,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Accuray alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Accuray stock opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.39. The stock has a market cap of $384.23 million, a P/E ratio of 104.75 and a beta of 1.87. Accuray Incorporated has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.