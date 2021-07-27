Abyss (ABYSS) Price Up 40.2% This Week

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 27th. One Abyss coin can currently be bought for about $0.0271 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Abyss has a total market capitalization of $6.20 million and $198,997.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Abyss has traded 40.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00050486 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002739 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00015096 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $310.81 or 0.00808583 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Abyss Coin Profile

ABYSS is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

