AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Receives $26.16 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.16.

Several equities analysts have commented on SKFRY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AB SKF (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.16 price target on shares of AB SKF (publ) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

SKFRY stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.03. The stock had a trading volume of 13,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.64. AB SKF has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $30.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.25.

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

