AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Holdings Boosted by Aperture Investors LLC

Aperture Investors LLC boosted its position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 136.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 472,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 273,254 shares during the period. AAR makes up about 3.0% of Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings in AAR were worth $19,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of AAR by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of AAR by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AAR by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of AAR by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of AAR by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AAR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of NYSE:AIR traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.94. 2,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,941. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AAR Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $45.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.10.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $437.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.69 million. AAR had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

AAR Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

