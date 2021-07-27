8X8’s (EGHT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $42.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 8X8 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Craig Hallum reissued a hold rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.40.

Get 8X8 alerts:

Shares of NYSE EGHT opened at $26.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.14. 8X8 has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 73.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $25,292.43. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 5,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $143,098.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,684 shares of company stock worth $1,595,082. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 14,140 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 178.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 76,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 49,251 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 in the first quarter worth $8,568,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 in the first quarter worth $2,383,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.