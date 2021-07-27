67,551 Shares in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 67,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,171,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,724 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,283,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,170.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 575,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,567,000 after acquiring an additional 530,219 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,923,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,476,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $358,108,000 after purchasing an additional 365,175 shares during the period. 99.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLAY opened at $36.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $265.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.98 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 71.79% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLAY. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. William Blair upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.32.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $311,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,229 shares in the company, valued at $3,624,364.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 5,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $243,679.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,850,632.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,411 shares of company stock worth $5,579,387 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

