630,432 Shares in KL Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:KLAQU) Acquired by Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of KL Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:KLAQU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 630,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAQU. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in KL Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Anqa Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KL Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of KL Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of KL Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KL Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $238,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KLAQU traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,922. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97. KL Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.74.

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

