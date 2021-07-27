6,085 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Bought by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 126,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,912,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,343,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,547 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $650,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $13,448,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 407,530 shares of company stock valued at $156,202,987. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $454.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.38.

Shares of MA stock traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $394.76. The stock had a trading volume of 24,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,359,332. The company has a market capitalization of $391.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.15, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $371.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

