5,865 Shares in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Purchased by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Black Knight in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Black Knight in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Black Knight by 271.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Black Knight during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Black Knight during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight stock opened at $80.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.72. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $97.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.04 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Black Knight news, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,023,165.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.77 per share, with a total value of $997,603.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

BKI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Knight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.20.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

