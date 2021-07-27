5,418 Shares in loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Separately, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 0.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of loanDepot stock opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. loanDepot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $39.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 170.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

Several analysts recently commented on LDI shares. Barclays dropped their price target on loanDepot from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of loanDepot from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of loanDepot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of loanDepot from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.69.

In related news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $164,595.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

