$53.24 Million in Sales Expected for Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) will announce sales of $53.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $56.50 million and the lowest is $51.52 million. Limelight Networks reported sales of $58.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full-year sales of $225.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $222.40 million to $230.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $252.50 million, with estimates ranging from $246.09 million to $258.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.50 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. DA Davidson reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. Limelight Networks has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $7.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.48 million, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24.

In other news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 17,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $55,260.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,041.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LLNW. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 133.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 53.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

