5,257 Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Acquired by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,257 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,059,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,514 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 794,238 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,679,000 after acquiring an additional 29,020 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 778,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,752,000 after acquiring an additional 373,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $1,754,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,991,967.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $85.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. The firm has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of -294.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.09. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $90.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

LNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

