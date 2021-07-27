$50.34 Million in Sales Expected for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) will announce sales of $50.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $48.94 million and the highest estimate coming in at $51.34 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust reported sales of $38.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full year sales of $206.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $195.78 million to $215.66 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $243.45 million, with estimates ranging from $198.71 million to $269.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 25.49%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EPRT shares. TheStreet raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.81.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPRT traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $29.18. 15,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,970. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.25. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 67.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $29.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 227.27%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

