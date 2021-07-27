477 Shares in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Bought by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 477 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AMERCO by 38.6% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in AMERCO during the first quarter worth $63,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AMERCO by 40.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in AMERCO by 11.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMERCO by 176.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UHAL opened at $581.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.87. AMERCO has a 1 year low of $311.71 and a 1 year high of $657.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $570.17.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($1.31). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.16 million. AMERCO had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share.

In related news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow acquired 81,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $551.76 per share, with a total value of $45,139,485.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,562,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,896,875.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

