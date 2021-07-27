46,692 Shares in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU) Acquired by Gillson Capital LP

Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 46,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHHCU. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondHead during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiamondHead during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the first quarter worth $117,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in DiamondHead during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the 1st quarter worth about $154,000.

Get DiamondHead alerts:

OTCMKTS:DHHCU opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $11.68.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHHCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondHead Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondHead and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.