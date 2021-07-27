450,000 Shares in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VOSO) Bought by Blackstone Group Inc.

Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VOSO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,352,000. Blackstone Group Inc. owned 6.53% of Virtuoso Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $2,428,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $481,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,274,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $5,802,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $3,385,000.

Get Virtuoso Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Virtuoso Acquisition stock opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86. Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $10.17.

Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VOSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtuoso Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtuoso Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.