4,355 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Purchased by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,492,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,228,008,000 after buying an additional 7,476,405 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,581,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,717,000 after buying an additional 3,112,542 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $103,328,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7,457.6% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,140,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,691,000 after buying an additional 1,125,047 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 295.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,452,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,743 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $68.10 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $49.17 and a twelve month high of $70.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.32.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

