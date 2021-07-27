$42.02 Million in Sales Expected for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) to report sales of $42.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.62 million to $42.99 million. BioDelivery Sciences International reported sales of $36.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full-year sales of $175.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $172.31 million to $177.39 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $212.79 million, with estimates ranging from $209.50 million to $217.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $41.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.99 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 26.13%.

Separately, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of BDSI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.64. 410,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,539. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $358.62 million, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.64. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $5.45.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director Kevin Kotler bought 50,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,098,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,433.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 832,287 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 45,043 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 92,928 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 409,004 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 19,320 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,387 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,133 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

