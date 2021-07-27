4,174 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Acquired by Cape ANN Savings Bank

Cape ANN Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 66,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,341,000. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.64. 378,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,783,809. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.56. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $68.53. The company has a market cap of $151.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BMY. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.54.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $72,670.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at $524,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,963.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,493. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

