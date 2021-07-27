360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Down 12.6%

Shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) were down 12.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.67 and last traded at $21.85. Approximately 151,072 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,815,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QFIN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.85.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $8.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.10 by $3.71. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 52.31%. The firm had revenue of $549.35 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QFIN. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. regents capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:QFIN)

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

