$33.66 Million in Sales Expected for Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) will report $33.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $37.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.48 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners posted sales of $12.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 163%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full year sales of $136.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $121.23 million to $165.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $150.77 million, with estimates ranging from $138.70 million to $172.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 165.26% and a positive return on equity of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $22.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.95 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KRP shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

Shares of KRP stock opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $13.34. The company has a market cap of $726.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.68%.

In other news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $41,479.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,503 shares in the company, valued at $519,653.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $12,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 178,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter worth $39,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 35.8% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 17,852 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 148,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of February 26, 2021, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

