324 Shares in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Bought by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 56.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 42.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $274,162.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,118.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.38, for a total value of $631,900.00. Insiders sold 66,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,686,473 in the last three months. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zillow Group stock opened at $108.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.86 and a fifty-two week high of $208.11. The company has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 679.85 and a beta of 1.22.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%.

Z has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.25.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

