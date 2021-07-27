31,807 Shares in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,807 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.07% of WSFS Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $165,596.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,613 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,446.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $1,554,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,586.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,649,343. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

WSFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WSFS Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

NASDAQ WSFS opened at $43.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.34. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $55.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $106.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.98 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 39.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.23%.

WSFS Financial Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

