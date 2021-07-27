298,000 Shares in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 298,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,341,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.24% of Upwork as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPWK. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,695,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,910 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,443,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,511 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,721,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,735 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth about $50,757,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter worth about $37,204,000. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on UPWK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research upped their price target on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.89.

In related news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $133,495.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $1,462,099.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 673,855 shares in the company, valued at $32,277,654.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,538 shares of company stock worth $3,246,627. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

UPWK stock opened at $56.33 on Tuesday. Upwork Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $64.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.18.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $113.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

