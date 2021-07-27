$287.23 Million in Sales Expected for Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) to post $287.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Verso’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $292.00 million and the lowest is $282.45 million. Verso posted sales of $268.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verso will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Verso.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Verso had a negative net margin of 20.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $282.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.63 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VRS shares. BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Verso from $25.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 10th.

Verso stock opened at $19.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Verso has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $19.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.69. The company has a market cap of $626.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Verso’s payout ratio is -10.15%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Verso by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verso by 196.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Verso by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Verso by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Verso during the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

