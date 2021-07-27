28,591 Shares in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KAR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 49.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KAR shares. Bank of America upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

Shares of KAR opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.53. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.53.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $581.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KAR Auction Services Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

