$26.86 Million in Sales Expected for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) will post $26.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.94 million and the highest is $31.67 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics posted sales of $33.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $128.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $102.79 million to $172.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $215.20 million, with estimates ranging from $166.68 million to $284.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 357.73% and a negative net margin of 177.34%. The firm had revenue of $23.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, Director Garen G. Bohlin purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $31,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jatin Shah bought 23,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.60 per share, with a total value of $199,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,868,000 after buying an additional 955,560 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $877,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,880,000. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

KPTI traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.55. The stock had a trading volume of 685,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,756. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $18.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

