2,552 Shares in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Purchased by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,552 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 28.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 17.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In other SVB Financial Group news, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total value of $242,794.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,326.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 16,237 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.57, for a total transaction of $9,491,663.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and sold 26,096 shares valued at $15,183,023. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIVB traded down $8.04 on Tuesday, reaching $556.92. The company had a trading volume of 226 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $568.61. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $217.23 and a 12 month high of $608.84.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.48 by $2.61. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 29.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SIVB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $566.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $621.01.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.