25,047 Shares in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Acquired by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,000. Stonnington Group LLC owned 0.06% of Pacira BioSciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 182.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.36.

In other news, insider Roy Winston sold 2,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $138,927.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,096.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Max Reinhardt sold 421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $25,158.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,897 shares of company stock worth $3,338,801. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

PCRX traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,725. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.23 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.21.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.23 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 33.35%. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.